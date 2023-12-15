DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Authorities say they have identified the cause of yellow water that mysteriously appeared and disappeared in dozens of northern Utah homes.

Residents across Davis and Weber counties reported having yellow water coming from the faucets in their homes, prompting an investigation on Dec. 7. Clearfield officials took to Facebook asking if anyone had an issue with tinted water and hundreds of people responded to the post.

Throughout the week-long investigation, officials deemed the water was safe to drink despite discoloration.

Weber Basin Water Conservancy District released answers to the yellow water mystery on Wednesday, saying a few samples returned with higher levels of manganese which led to yellow tinting.

Officials say manganese is naturally found in many water sources and can end up in drinking water after “passing through soil and rock” on its way to treatment plants. The district’s ozone system, which oxidizes and filters out manganese, was turned off a few months ago for maintenance because manganese levels are usually low in the winter.

While the water remained safe to drink regardless of the discoloration, officials believe this was the cause of the tinted water. The system has completed its repairs and is back running as usual, according to the District’s statement.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this issue may have caused for our customer agencies or their customers. The District wants to reiterate that the water is and has been safe to drink throughout this incident,” the statement read.

For residents who continue to have concerns, the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District says to reach out through its number (801) 771-1677.