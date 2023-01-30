NORTHERN UTAH (ABC4) — School districts north of Utah have announced a two-hour delay to their schedules for Tuesday, Jan. 31, due to extreme cold.

Representatives from the Logan City, Cache County and Box Elder School Districts said all schools within the districts will be operating on a two-hour delay once again as temperatures in these areas are expected to drop significantly overnight.

The National Weather Service has issued several Wind Chill Warnings for Utah as the arctic air blows through the state. For northern Utah, the alerts will start this evening and remain in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Cache County could see wind chill temperatures in the -10 to -20-degree range while further to the east in the Bear River Valley, temperatures can drop as low as -40 degrees.

Logan City School District

According to Logan City School District officials, the temperature in the area will drop to around -20 F in the morning with possible wind chills pulling the temp down to -30 F.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lunch will be served, and breakfast will be available as needed, school officials said. Students will be released from school at the normal time.

Although half-day kindergarten and preschool sessions are canceled, classes for full-day kindergarten will go on as scheduled.

“We appreciate your supported efforts as we work to keep students safe,” Logan City officials said. “We certainly ask that everyone appropriately respond to these weather conditions. Please dress warm including coats, boots and gloves and consider driving students to bus stops. We anticipate that these colder temperatures are going to continue for a few days.”

Box Elder School District

Schools within the Box Elder School District will begin two hours later than usual on Tuesday as well.

According to a school document, no breakfast will be provided when the district is under a two-hour delay schedule, but lunch will be served within two hours of classes.

There will be no preschool sessions, officials said. Morning kindergarten classes will be affected — See here for the exact schedule.

Cache County School District

Forecasted subzero temperatures in the Cache Valley have forced school officials in the district to delay classes for two hours as well.

Morning classes for preschool and kindergarten have been canceled, according to the school district’s statement. Bridgerland Technical College buses will not run, and students will not be penalized for being absent in the morning, school officials said.

Utah State University

Officials from the university said all classes will be canceled until 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Similarly, all offices will not be open until 10 a.m. The delay applies to campuses in Logan, Brigham City and Tremonton.