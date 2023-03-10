CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Northern Utah counties are planning and preparing for floods as spring approaches by offering places where residents can fill sandbags to help protect homes and property from potential flooding.

There are several areas across northern Utah offering bulk sand or bags for residents in need. You can find a list of those locations, as well as notes to be aware of, below. If your city is not listed, contact your mayor or city manager for more information.

Brigham City Compost Site (820 North Watery Lane) Empty sandbags and bulk sand are available. $1 per filled bag. Must bring your own shovel.

Cache County Public Works / Fire Campus (1020 East 600 North, Hyrum) Sandbag fill site. For unincorporated areas of the county.



Cache County Sheriff’s Office (1225 West 200 North, Logan) Sandbag fill site. For unincorporated areas of the county.

Logan City Library (950 West 600 North) Bulk sand is available in the library’s parking lot. Bags are available for free to Logan City residents with proof of residency. Bags can be picked up at the library front desk during regular library hours. Limit 10 bags per household.

Richmond (161 West Highway 142) Sandbag fill site. For unincorporated areas of the county.



Cache County has a list of resources on its website including where bags and bulk sand are available for purchase.

According to Brigham City, residents living in the Box Elder Creek corridor are at the highest risk for flooding but can prepare by filling and placing sandbags to help protect their property. Information on how to properly fill and stack sandbags can be found here.

To help prepare for flooding ahead of time, many city officials are recommending removing snow three to five inches from your house. This area should be used for sandbag placement. If you have a sump pump, be sure it is in working order and ready to go.

It is also important to clear gutters, downspouts, irrigation ditches and storm drains now to prevent clogging and dams.

For more information on how to prepare for potential flooding, visit the American Red Cross website.