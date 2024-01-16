OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office reassessed the North Ogden divide on Monday, determining it will remain closed as crews remove snow from the roadways.

The North Ogden Canyon Road was hit hard by last weekend’s snowfall, with several inches of snow piling up in the canyon. Authorities said the large amounts of snow that fell in a short amount of time required the canyon to be closed on Friday, Jan. 12.

“The safety of our motorists traveling on the roadways in Weber County is our number one priority,” said the Weber County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

On Tuesday, Jan. 16, the Sheriff’s Office provided an update saying the Weber County Roads Department and Weber County Search and Rescue began clearing snow from the road in preparation for reopening.

Snow impacted on the road in the North Ogden Divide on Tuesday, Jan. 16, days after heavy snow fell in the area. (Weber County Sheriff’s Office)

Photos from the canyon show a thick layer of snow on either side of the road and a blanket of impacted snow on the roadway.

There is still no estimate on when the North Ogden Divide will reopen for traffic. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office said it will provide more updates as crews continue their progress.