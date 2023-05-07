NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Those who call North Ogden home came together Saturday to honor Scott Roberts and give thanks to those who responded to the shooting and house fire that occurred last week.

Officers from the North Ogden Police Department were joined by members of the fire department, city officials, and community members for a candlelit vigil and meal to thank them for their service and honor the life lost that day.

Courtesy of Anneka Johns

Courtesy of Anneka Johns

Courtesy of Anneka Johns

Courtesy of Anneka Johns

“First and foremost we just want Jodi and her family to know our hearts are broken,” said North Ogden Police Chief Dirk Quinney. “We just can’t imagine what she’s going through after losing so much.”

Jodi Roberts was home with her husband Scott when Scott’s brother, Jeffrey Roberts, showed up at their door. He shot and killed Scott, and seriously injured Jodi, before setting their home on fire.

“Healing takes courage folks, and it’s time for us to probably dig a little deeper as we seek to support the Roberts family and those who were involved in this incident,” said North Ogden Mayor Neal Berube.

Along with community help, the Weber Fraternal Order of Police donated their time along with the hamburgers and hotdogs. When speaking with officials with the Fraternal Order, they said that events like these allow those who need it an opportunity to find ways to heal.

“It allows them to come out and heal together, deal with the trauma and support each other,” said Weber FOP President Darick Fisher. “That’s usually the focus of these kinds of events. It helps different types of people cope in different ways and this is one of those ways a lot of people get through that.”

Following the vigil, organizers, various church and religious leaders, and city officials took a moment to share their thoughts and love for their community — honoring the life lost, thanking those who came to help, and asking for comfort to be given to their broken community.

“It’s going to take some time to go away, but as they say, nothing lasts forever and so I think with time, as we come together and as we heal, things will improve,” said Berube.

Chief Quinney took a moment to describe his department’s Challenge Coin, saying how its meaning and importance play a key role in responding to incidents like this one.

“On the other side of our coin we have an image of St. Michael kneeling with the warrior creed imprinted next to it,” said Quinney. “It says, ‘Make no mistake, I will defend the weak. I will defend freedom. I will sacrifice so that others may live free. I will defend my family to the death. I love peace but I am a fierce enemy. I live by a special code. I live with honor. I was born to be a warrior.”

A GoFundMe page set up by Scott and Jodi Roberts’ daughter is raising funds to help Jodi recover for everything she’s lost.