CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A Cache County man is facing several felony charges after allegedly driving under the influence with several explosive devices in his car, according to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Hughes, 38, of Nibley, was arrested on two counts of recklessness — incendiary device, a second-degree felony; three counts of possession or use of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony; possession or use of controlled substance marijuana/spice, a class A misdemeanor; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

According to the sheriff’s department, Hughes was the subject of several search warrants on Wednesday, July 12. During those search warrants, deputies allegedly found several explosive devices in Hughes’ car — enough to create two explosive devices with the power to blow large holes in walls or destroy a vehicle, according to court documents.

Deputies reportedly found a small roll of detcord, which is a small plastic tube filled with an explosive compound. Additionally, they found an electric blasting cap, according to the affidavit.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

These items, according to deputies, were loose in the back seat of his truck rather than separate and in an explosive storage container, as required.

Deputies also found fentanyl and numerous items of drug paraphernalia, according to the probable cause statement.

Deputies reportedly obtained a search warrant for Hughes’ house, where they found another explosive blasting cap and several bottles of black powder in his bedroom closet, also not in the required explosive storage container. In his house, deputies found more fentanyl, a meth pipe, marijuana pipes, heroin “tooters,” charred tin foil, a bag of marijuana, a small vial with white residue, and other various paraphernalia, according to court documents.

Hughes was transported to jail, where a urine sample was taken. He tested positive for cocaine, methamphetamine, amphetamine, marijuana, and fentanyl.

This is not Hughes’ first drug-related arrest, according to court documents. He reportedly has been arrested numerous times for drug possession charges, enhancing the charges this time.

Deputies said that a heavy drug addict in possession of two very powerful explosive devices would constitute a substantial danger to the community, according to court documents.