VERNAL, Utah (ABC4) — Crews have responded to a new wildfire in Unitah County less than a day after reporting the containment of a 1,300-acre blaze in Tooele County.

Utah Fire Info reported via Twitter this afternoon that around 75 acres are on fire south of McCook Ridge and west of Seep Ridge Rd — or about 55 miles southeast of Vernal, Utah.

This afternoon at around 6:30 p.m., it was reported that four smoke jumpers, four large air tankers, two small air tankers, one helicopter, four engines, and one hand crew were fighting the blaze.

No further information has been released. The fire has not been named.

“Rocky Fire,” a blaze that started Friday afternoon near Ibapah in Tooele County, was finally contained earlier today to around 1,300 acres and had tripled in size overnight.

“Today, firefighters are utilizing engines and a dozer to improve containment lines, and mop-up hot spots within the fire perimeter,” officials said.