LAYTON CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Layton City community gathered on Tuesday, Nov. 22, to celebrate the grand opening of the long-awaited Fire Station 54.

The new fire station, located at 1325 N. Valley View Drive, broke ground in July 2021 with a $4.2 million construction cost. City leaders took into consideration the fact that the eastern portion of the city has had historically extended emergency crew response times. They decided building the station near Highway 89 will be able to reduce fire- and EMS-related 911 calls in the area.

“Today is an exciting day for Layton City and the fire department,” said Layton City Fire Chief Kevin Ward. “This has been several years in the making. We’re excited to get this station up and running.”

Ward said the ideal response time emergency crews should strive for is somewhere around four minutes. The strategic location of the facility as it sits on a foothill allows the city to respond promptly should there be a wildfire.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The 10,000-square-foot facility will house ambulances, a structural fire engine, a heavy rescue fire truck and a wildland fire engine. Fire Station 54 will give the city its fourth fire engine and fifth ambulance. A total of five staff members will be working at Station 54 at one time.

This new facility is the fourth fire station in Layton City.