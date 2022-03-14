LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A new extended-stay hotel is now under construction just north of Salt Lake City.

The 92-room Candlewood Suites hotel aims to fill the extended stay gap in Layton for corporate and leisure business, a press release states. The hotel will be across the street from the Davis Conference Center, one of the busiest meeting and event facilities in the state.

“Larger rooms and larger kitchens that are basically apartments making guests feel much more at home. They are able to have their pets, access a crockpot, cook a full meal, and do the wash in free laundry machines… real daily living amenities,” said Dave Hilliard, VP of Hospitality. The new design increases closet space, provides full-size kitchens, and has an appliance borrowing cupboard.

The hotel is slated to be completed in 2023 and is owned by Durbano Properties. It will be just 1.6 miles from the south entrance of the Hill Air Force Base.

Courtesy: Durbano Properties

Courtesy: Durbano Properties

“The demand for this type of product has proven itself valuable throughout the pandemic,” said owner Doug Durbano. “Nothing is pandemic-proof, but extended stay hotels were pretty close.” According to STR, extended-stay hotels faired far better than traditional limited and full-service hotels throughout the nation, even up to 70+% more in occupancy.

The hotel will also be within walking distance to a mall, restaurants, Sea Quest aquarium, and a Super Target. The concept aims to bring at least a dozen new jobs to the area.