OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Plans for a new residential and commercial development in the Ogden Valley are moving forward after the Weber County Commission unanimously voted to pass amendments for a street regulating plan and architectural standards for Old and New Town Eden.

The development, called Eden Crossing, would be located near the Highway 166 and State Route 158 intersection in the New Eden area of the Ogden Valley. The vision is to build commercial and retail spaces and over 300 multi-family and single-family homes.

Weber County Principal Planner Charles Ewart said the development would help prevent valley-wide buildout at “large-lot” residential sprawl. According to the Weber County Commission, the development would build commercial operations to the south, near the highways while the residential units would be built further to the north.

“If the development doesn’t happen, it will most likely occur somewhere else,” said Ewart.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The vote to help move the development into the next phases passed during a public meeting on Tuesday night, Dec. 5, where members of the public spoke for and against the proposals. In addition to passing the amendments, the Weber County Commission also passed a zoning map amendment, 2-1.

“The rezoning is well thought out in anticipation of growth in Ogden Valley,” said Weber County Commissioner Chair Gage Froerer. “It advocates for removing density off of the hillside and valley floors to put it into village areas that could be served by appropriate infrastructure, such as roads and sewer.”

Before the public meeting, the Weber County Planning Division staff recommended approval of the Eden area rezone, saying that the rezone would substantially help the vision and goals of the Ogden Valley General Plan.

Froerer explained that the General Plan isn’t an ordinance but a blueprint for commissioners to decide on moving forward. Rezoning the area meets the intent of the general plan by moving density into areas with infrastructure.

The proposal will now move forward to get a development agreement finalized through the County Commission. Planning Director Rick Grover said the Commission would like to work the the developer to put better conditions in place to help the development better integrate into the area.