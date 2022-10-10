SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) safely arrested a man in possession of a firearm while inside a high-rise apartment in the Sugar House neighborhood.

According to SLCPD, the investigation began at 12 p.m. Sunday when officers were dispatched to 2191 South McClelland Street for an unrelated call about a disturbance in the Sugarmont Apartment building.

While officers were investigating, people living in the apartment complex told SLCPD officers they heard a gunshot from one of the top floors of the building.

According to SLCPD, officers immediately called for additional units and began to set up a large safety zone outside the apartment building due to the suspect’s elevated position over an aquatic center. During this time officers also told people to leave the area and for residents in the apartment to shelter in place.

Officials say officers were able to locate the suspect’s apartment unit and learned the suspect pointed their gun at one person.

Police say the suspect exited his apartment unit while holding a firearm while officers immediately told the man to drop the weapon and surrender peacefully before officers took I’m into custody.

According to SLCPD, the suspect claimed someone else was in the apartment unit and officers performed an emergency sweep, where they confirmed the apartment was empty.

“This was a very dynamic situation that presented numerous challenges and I’m proud of the women and men of the Salt Lake City Police Department,” said Chief Mike Brown in a press release. “They handled this call with incredible professionalism. This type of situation puts our officers under enormous stress, but they are highly trained. Today, like they do every day, our officers relied on their training and experience to safely resolve this incident to ensure the community outside and those living inside the apartment dwelling remained safe.”

According to officials, there were no injuries reported and an investigation is still ongoing.