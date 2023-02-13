SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A new Chick-fil-A is opening up in Saratoga Springs on Thursday, Feb. 16, according to a press release.

“Chick-fil-A The Crossing” will now join the more than 32 Chick-fil-A restaurants in the wider Salt Lake City area. The chicken chain will be serving the Saratoga Springs community 6:30 a.m. — 10 p.m., Mon. — Sat.

The new location will offer dine-in, carry-out, and drive-thru, and will also offer these services through the Chick-fil-A App or online.

In celebration of the opening, the new restaurant will be “surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in the area” with free Chick-fil-A for an entire year, the release states. The popular chain says they will also be donating $25,000 to Feeding America, “the largest charity working to end hunger in the United States,” according to their website.

Saratoga Springs’ new Chick-fil-A will employ around 140 people, and the establishment’s owner/operator, Ben Clayton, says, “I am beyond thrilled to continue serving and investing in Saratoga Springs.” He continues, “I am looking forward to providing genuine hospitality and care to the people of Saratoga Springs.”

The release states that Team Members of their restaurants will have the opportunity to apply for scholarships to support their continuing education. “Since 1973, we’ve been able to invest more than $136 million in scholarships to help more than 80,000 Team Members pursue a higher education and achieve their remarkable future — whether it’s with Chick-fil-A or elsewhere,” their website states.

Once the restaurant opens, you may apply here.