PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A Nevada resident pleaded guilty Friday to distributing fentanyl via mail, which seriously injured and nearly killed a Park City resident, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Colin Andrew Shapard, 22, of Las Vegas, reportedly mailed a package containing numerous fentanyl pills on Feb. 1, 2022, to a Park City resident.

The DOJ said Shapard admitted that he knew fentanyl was a controlled substance and illegal to distribute.

On Feb 10, 2022, the recipient of the package suffered serious bodily injury after he ingested the pills, causing him to lose consciousness, the DOJ said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The victim’s father reportedly found him unconscious and called 911. Upon arrival, emergency medical personnel administered Narcan to the victim — a drug that reverses the effect of opioids, including fentanyl.

The victim was transported to a hospital and survived, the DOJ said.

The following day, Drug Enforcement Administration agents reportedly discovered that the victim overdosed on blue M30 fentanyl pills, which were allegedly purchased from Shapard.

Additionally, the investigation states that Shapard mailed opioids to Utah multiple times.

Shapard reportedly pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance that resulted in serious bodily injury. He is scheduled to be sentenced in April 2024 in Salt Lake City.

This case is currently being investigated by the DEA and Task Force Officers from the U.S. Postal Inspector Service, the Park City Police Department, and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.