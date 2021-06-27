Neighbors open up about deadly Logan plane crash

NORTH LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A single-engine plane crashed into a North Logan home last night killing the pilot. Investigators are on scene today collecting evidence and neighbors open up about the tragedy.

“You know, it could have been us,” Breanna Studenka told ABC4 Sunday afternoon. “It could have been anybody, but luckily nobody else it hurt.”

Studenka was watching a movie in her home with her kids Saturday night. Around 8:40 p.m., the North Park Police responded to a plane crash across the street from the Studenka home. The family didn’t hear anything, but when the movie ended around 9:00 p.m., Studenka says the street was lined with ambulances and other first responder vehicles.

“I’ve heard the family was watching the dad who was flying a new plane and kind of watched it all happen,” stated Studenka. “I think that’s why people got here so quickly which is even, I feel like, more tragic.”

A few other neighbors gave ABC4 similar statements about what happened Saturday night.

By 12:30 Sunday afternoon, firefighters and police had started to leave the scene. Nonetheless both investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration remained behind to continue collecting evidence.

On Sunday afternoon, officials had not yet released the pilot’s name and told ABC4 they could not speculate about what happened nor could they speak to confirm any of the neighbors’ statements.

However, NTSB officials did confirm that the homeowners were not in the house at the time of the accident, and that the plane is an experimental SeaRey LSX.

Investigators remained on scene throughout the day Sunday collecting evidence. They told ABC4 at the end of the day they will have the plane taken to a secure location for further investigation.

“Our investigation looks into three things,” explained NTSB Safety Investigator Fabian Salazar. “That’s the aircraft, the pilot and the environment.” Salazar explained that investigators will release information as the investigation continues.

“We’ll have a preliminary report,” he said. “That’s going to come out to the public in about two weeks, and depending on the complexity of the investigation, the final report on the probable cause will not be made public for probably a year, possibly more.”

Neighbors told ABC4 at the time of the accident everyone jumped up to help out however they could. Studenka said neighbors were passing our water bottles, blankets and food to those who witnessed the accident as well as first responders. She said it was incredible to see how quickly everyone came together and just how fast first responders were to get there.

“It’s a huge tragedy,” she said. “We really, really feel for the family.”

Part of the investigation involves witness statements. Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the accident to reach out to give their statement. To do so, witnesses can go to www.ntsb.gov or contact their local police department.