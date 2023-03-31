CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — The Utah Highway Patrol has reported several crashes happening overnight due to winter road conditions that significantly impacted drivers throughout the state, especially in northern Utah.

Officials closed Sardine Canyon between Brigham City and Logan after receiving reports of vehicles getting stuck in the canyon. UDOT crews are working to clear the roadway at the moment. As of 9:21 a.m., the southbound lane is open to 4×4 vehicles and vehicles with chained wheels only.

“Troopers in the north and east areas of the state are responding to numerous crashes and traffic incidents,” said Col. Michael Rapich with the Utah Highway Patrol. “As this storm moves through please slow down, move over for flashing lights, and expect delays.”

Additionally, US-89 is also closed from southbound Weber Drive so crews can work to clear out vehicles that were stuck on the road. Traffic is being diverted to Interstate 84 and then to Interstate 15. The estimated opening time for US-89 is at about 9 a.m.

In the Wasatch Range, UDOT crews were working to clear the debris of an avalanche that has blocked SR 92 at the mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon. SR 210 and SR 190 are also closed for avalanche mitigation. While crews expect to open SR 190 back up at 11 a.m., they don’t have an opening time for SR 210 yet.

Several weather-related crashes blocked eastbound Interstate 80 at Parley’s Summit Thursday evening as well. Park City Fire officials reported a total of four accidents at about 7 p.m., of which three people were transported to regional hospitals with injuries.

Winter Weather Advisories for the Wasatch Front are in effect until noon and 9 p.m. Friday for the higher terrain. Within the advisory in the valleys, 1-3 inches of snow is expected while bench areas could land between 4-8 inches. In the Wasatch Back, 2-6 inches is generally expected, but the Ogden Valley could locally see up to 8-16 inches.