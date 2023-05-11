EDEN, Utah (ABC4) – One Weber County home has been forced to be evacuated after a mudslide threatened a neighborhood, raising concerns from fellow neighbors.

The mudslide happened on Viking Drive in Eden, which has been partially blocked off. Early Thursday morning, water could be seen flowing down both sides of the street. Mud was building up on the road. Crews have been working to clean it up and neighbors said it was a shock to come out to.

Aftermath of a mudslide in Eden, Utah (Image courtesy of Weber Fire District)

“It’s a little scary,” said one resident in the neighborhood, Colin Inglefield. “I think our house is okay, but I am worried about the roads and being able to get in and out.”

Inglefield has been in living in the area for two decades. He said it’s been several years since he has seen a mudslide impact the streets like this. Inglefield believes the area got twice the amount of snow they usually get and it typically snows quite a bit. Because of the heavy winter, and now the snowmelt, everything is still very wet.

Weber Fire District said reports of the Viking Drive mudslide, located near the Nordic Valley Ski Resort, came in around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials said muddy water and debris appeared to have damaged one home, which was evacuated out of precaution.

Now, crews are working to divert the flow of water and protect other homes in the neighborhood.

“What we’re going to try to do is eliminate the water and keep it form going into the mountain and activating the soil,” said Weber County Engineer Gary Myers.

Myers said they’ll stay on the scene and continue to assess the slide with the help of a geotechnical engineer. Crews remain hopefully clean up will be quick.

“Once we can get this water under control and get it to a spot where we want it, this should start to dry out,” explained Myers. “Debris should stop flowing, and we’ll get them back in their house as quickly as possible.”

Weber Fire District is watching the situation closely and will let anyone else in the neighborhood know if they need to evacuate.