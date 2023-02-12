SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist was reportedly killed in a crash in South Ogden Saturday night.

Sgt. Scott Christensen, South Ogden Police, says officers responded to the intersection of 4700 South and Washington Blvd. at 6:40 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Christensen says the accident involved a truck pulling a trailer and a motorcyclist.

Medical personnel reportedly performed life-saving measures on the driver of the motorcycle, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased’s identity is not being released at this time pending notification of family members.

The area was reportedly closed off for a few hours following the fatal crash. This incident is currently under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.