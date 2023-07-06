The scene of a motorcycle crash with a car at a Roy intersection (Courtesy: Roy City Police Department)

ROY, Utah (ABC4) — A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries after crashing into a minivan at a Roy intersection early Thursday morning.

Roy City Police Department said the crash happened around 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of 5600 South and 3500 West.

Details are limited but the police said the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. They were reportedly wearing their helmet at the time of the collision. The crash is currently under investigation.

Traffic was delayed in all directions for about 30 minutes as crews responded to the scene and cleared the crash. At 6:33 a.m., Roy City Police Department said all travel lanes were open once again to traffic.

No other details have been made available.