SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A man is facing felony charges after fleeing deputies on his motorcycle at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Rulon William Stowell, 21, was arrested for the offenses of four counts of failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony; and reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor; among other traffic-related charges.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, deputies with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a motorcyclist for driving 134 mph on the freeway, according to a probable cause statement. When deputies initiated the stop, they said the motorcyclist fled and accelerated to more than 100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic.

Due to the speed of the motorcycle, deputies reportedly lost sight of it and terminated the pursuit. However, deputies stationed further down the freeway observed the motorcyclist continuing to drive at a high rate of speed and attempted to initiate another traffic stop, according to the probable cause statement. The motorcyclist continued to flee, showing disregard for traffic laws, according to the probable cause statement.

Deputies reportedly initiated another pursuit, but due to the speed of the motorcycle, lost sight of it and terminated the pursuit.

Deputies patrolling the Coalville area spotted the motorcycle at Bell’s Grocery and Gas, initiated another traffic stop, and gave the driver an order to stop and not move, according to the probable cause statement. However, the motorcyclist then fled from the gas station, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, according to the probable cause statement.

The motorcycle then reportedly crossed into Wyoming, where Wyoming law enforcement continued the pursuit.

Deputies with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office were stationed at mile marker 182 on I-80 when they observed the motorcyclist continuing at high rates of speeds after coming back out of Wyoming, according to the probable cause statement. Deputies reportedly initiated a traffic stop, but the motorcyclist continued. Deputies said they then terminated the pursuit, however, they followed and surveyed the motorcycle as it continued toward Coalville, according to the probable cause statement.

The motorcyclist reportedly pulled into a Phillips 66, where deputies surrounded the motorcycle and took the driver, identified as Stowell, into custody.

Stowell was on probation for a previous reckless driving conviction from this year, according to the probable cause statement.