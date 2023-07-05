FARR WEST, Utah (ABC4) — Weber County Sheriff’s Office and Weber Fire District responded to a report of a motorcycle vs. vehicle accident in the area of 2300 West and 1900 North in Farr West.

Initial reports say traffic had slowed in the through travel lane and the motorcycle rider was unable to stop before colliding with the vehicle in front of him.

The rider is an unidentified 54-year-old from Plain City who was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The Weber Metro CRASH unit is investigating the accident. No further details were available at this time.