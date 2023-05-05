MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — The Emergency Manager of Morgan County, Austin Turner, warned the County Commission this week of the extreme flooding danger.

“I almost convinced myself that we were going to be okay,” Turner said, while his voice cracked with emotion. “We still might, but I don’t know.”

Turner said the water level at East Canyon Reservoir is rising at a rate of approximately three feet a day. He said if this continues the reservoir will spill out in 10 or 11 days. He said there is water flow at more than 800 cubic feet per second. ABC4 has video of East Canyon Creek flooding.

He also spoke of flooding and snow at Jeremy Ranch Road. Turner said that an Uber driver attempted to go across the road, but was unsuccessful because of the amount of snow still on the road. He said they rescued him and were able to get him to safety.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“And there’s still a significant amount of snow that’s still yet to come down through that area,” Turner said. “On an average year, we should have one inch left in the snowpack, and we’re over 27 inches of water at the mid-level snow that’s got to come out.”

Turner said they are doing everything they can to slow the flooding, but if they have another seven to ten days of warm weather, “The party’s over at that point,” Turner said.

Turner said the county will be overwhelmed, and they will need to do everything they can to protect homes and Morgan County infrastructure. “We’ll do our best, we’ll work our hardest, to make sure we’ll protect what we can,” Turner said.