NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — The daughter of a North Ogden man who was shot and killed on Thursday, April 27, says her dad was killed by his estranged brother. She also says her dad saved her mom’s life.

Kelsey Roberts, the daughter of Scott Roberts and Jodi Roberts, has set up a GoFundMe to help her mom after her dad’s passing.

“For those of you who don’t know, my dad’s estranged brother showed up at my parents’ house, killed my dad, and set the house on fire,” Kelsey stated. “My mom is alive because my dad fought my uncle and told my mom to run.”

Kelsey says that knowing her dad died a hero is bringing her family a “small bit of comfort.”

She also says that because of the fire, however, her mom has been left “with no clothes or personal items.” Kelsey says all funds donated to her GoFundMe will be used for necessities for her mom.

Kelsey also mentions that her mom has “really enjoyed” the kind messages about Scott. “I encourage people to leave a comment with their favorite Scott memory or just a message for my mom,” she states.

North Ogden Police say the man, reportedly Scott’s estranged brother, had confronted Scott and Jodi the day of Scott’s death, and that the dispute escalated into a shooting and fire.

Officers reportedly shot and killed Scott’s brother after he came out of the home and began firing multiple rounds at them. Immediately after, police saw the home on fire.

A prayer vigil for Kelsey’s family has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at Mountain View Park in North Ogden.