BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A missing and endangered 17-year-old Chinese foreign exchange student has been located and returned to his family, according to Riverdale City Police.

Kai Zhuang had been reported as kidnapped on Dec. 28 after his parents in China received a ransom demand for his safe return. The parents contacted school officials in his host city of Riverdale, where police said even the family he had been staying with did not know he was missing.

Tonight, Riverdale Police say that after a hunt that included multiple counties and even the FBI, Zhuang was found in a tent on a mountainside near Brigham City. Police said Zhuang was “very cold and scared,” and “relived to see police.” They’re calling his disappearance a “cyber kidnapping.”

Cyber Kidnapping

Zhuang’s host family in Riverdale told police he had been home the night prior to his disappearance, and they hadn’t noticed anything out of the ordinary. While they had heard him moving in the early morning hours on Dec. 28, they’d had no reason for concern.

While original police reports stated that it was possible Zhuang had been forcefully kidnapped, they stated in tonight’s press release that this had not been the case. In fact, Zhuang left the house on his own.

Meanwhile, Riverdale Police were teaming up with the FBI and the U.S. and Chinese embassies to find out more information. Investigators learned that Zhuang’s family had transferred around $80,000 to bank accounts in China after receiving threats from the kidnappers. The family had also received a photo of Zhuang, “and it appeared he was being held captive and was in danger,” according to Riverdale Police.

The FBI briefed investigators on several other recent similar cases they were referring to as “cyber kidnappings,” in which kidnappers target foreign exchange students. Chinese exchange students have been a specific target in these cases.

The kidnappers threaten both the family back in China and the student in their host country by telling each that the other is in danger. They demand ransom from the family while telling the student to isolate themselves, monitoring them via cell phone, including Facetime and/or Skype sessions. They convince the victim to take actions such as taking a photograph that makes it look like they’ve been held captive.

“The victims comply out of fear that their families will be harmed if they don’t comply with the cyber kidnappers,” said the Riverdale Police press release. “The cyber kidnappers continue to extort the family by using fear tactics, photos and voice recordings of the victim, leading the family to believe the kidnappers are with the victim, causing them harm.”

The search and rescue

Riverdale Police said their investigation started with warrants for phone records, bank accounts, and transportation companies. Police looked at neighborhood surveillance footage to try to establish a timeline.

On Dec. 20, Provo Police reported they had met Zhuang attempting to go camping nearby, but they were worried for his safety and arranged to have him taken back to Riverdale. Though Zhuang did not tell Provo Police at the time, investigators say he was already being manipulated by the cyber kidnappers.

However, when Riverdale Police began their investigation on Dec. 28, they searched his host family’s home and could not locate the camping gear Zhuang had with him when he was found by Provo officers. Police later tracked Zhuang to the Brigham City area after analyzing purchases, looking at phone records and by pinging his phone.

“We believed the victim was isolating himself at the direction of the cyber kidnappers in a tent,” stated Riverdale Police. “Due to the cold weather in Utah at this time of year, we became additionally concerned for the victim’s safety in that he may freeze to death overnight.” In fact, Zhuang had no heat source in the tent when he was found.

He was located as drones from Weber County and the Utah DPS Aero Bureau began searching for his campsite. A Riverdale Police detective eventually found Zhuang in his tent in a wooded area in Brigham City canyon.

Zhuang was cleared of any potential medical dangers, including hypothermia. He only wanted to speak to his family to make sure they were safe “and requested a warm cheeseburger.”

What should you do?

Riverdale Police say that if you are approached by cyber kidnappers, you should not give them any money and you should contact authorities immediately while stopping all communication with the criminals.

“I want foreign exchange students to know they can trust police to protect them and to work with police to ensure their safety as well as their family’s safety abroad,” said Riverdale Police Chief Casey Warren.

Investigators are continuing their search for the cyber kidnappers.