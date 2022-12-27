LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 18-year-old man that went missing out of Providence Monday, Dec. 26.

Tyler Merritt, 18, was last seen leaving his Providence home at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

He was reportedly heading to the Providence Public Library by walking, as he does not have a vehicle.

Merritt is described as 5’10”, 140 pounds, with brown hair.

Courtesy of Cache County Sheriff’s Office

If you have seen him, or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Cache County Sheriff’s Office at 435-755-1162, or call dispatch at 435-753-7555.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.