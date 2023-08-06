LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A 10-year-old boy has been found safe after being reported missing out of Logan on Friday, according to Logan City Police.

Police first received a report of the missing boy at 9:30 p.m. on August 4. He had reportedly not returned home to the southwest part of Logan.

Logan City Police, Cache County Sheriff’s Office, Utah State Police, and Cache County Search and Rescue all responded to the incident. Officers from these agencies reportedly searched throughout the night, including waking up local residents in the search for the boy.

An AirMed helicopter also responded to help with the investigation, using “night vision and infrared technologies to search the rivers, ponds, and open fields in the area,” a release states.

Authorities said the boy was found walking at 1000 West 1000 South around 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

“We just wanted to make sure those we woke up and his neighborhood knows he has been found and is healthy and safe,” Logan Police stated. “We thank all the officers and their agencies who were involved in the search for this boy. We are very thankful the outcome.”

Once cleared by medical personnel, the boy was released to his parents. Upon being interviewed, the boy said he left because he was upset with a brother, police stated.

No further information is available at this time.