TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – One person is in critical condition on Thursday morning after a minivan collided with a semi-truck and got pinned beneath its trailer.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told ABC4 that crash happened on State Road 179 in Tooele County. The semi-truck was taking a left turn from Parachute Lane onto SR-179 when the minivan crashed into its trailer head-on.

Roden said the driver of the truck is OK but the driver of the van is in critical condition and is being airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, SR-179 has been closed in both directions at milepost 3 near I-80 as a result of the crash. UHP estimated the road will be closed for at least another “three to four” hours and will and the road will reopen at about noon on Thursday.

The identity, including name, age and gender, of the driver of the minivan has not been released to the public.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will provide more information as it becomes available.