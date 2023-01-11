DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A 65-year-old man has been taken into custody after allegedly setting a house on fire and threatening people with a knife on Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and fire crews were dispatched to the South Weber Drive area on reports of a house fire and domestic violence situation around 4 p.m., said Cpt. Jason Boydston. Authorities learned that a 65-year-old man was threatening a 42-year-old woman with a knife inside a home. After she managed to escape, he set the structure on fire.

Deputies tased the man as he was threatening them while armed with a knife. He was then taken into custody and transported to the hospital as a precaution, Boydston said.

Investigators estimated the fire had caused $200,000 in damages to the single-family home.

No injuries were reported. Police were informed of two dogs and a few cats in the house, but they are not able to confirm if the pets made it out safely at the moment.

No further information is available.