Ogden City Police Department were called to the scene as a man attempted to steal from Walmart by hiding items in a dog food bag. (Getty Images)

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — A 40-year-old man was arrested after attempting to steal items from Walmart by concealing them in a dog food bag in Ogden.

Officers from the Ogden City Police Department were called to the Walmart on 21st St. and Wall Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 28. They viewed live security footage of a man, later identified as Stanton Powell, concealing items in a bag of dog food and attempting to walk past the front doors of the store.

Police watched as Powell cut open a bag of dog food, concealed multiple items inside and on his person and used tape off the Walmart store shelves to close the bag, according to the affidavit.

After Powell walked past the sales point without attempting to purchase the items, officers confronted him and stated his Miranda rights. Powell then reportedly told officers that he had attempted to steal the items in order to sell them later and confessed to them that he was currently on probation.

With permission from Powell’s agent, officers searched his car finding a white leafy substance, needles, and a white crystal substance in small bags. Police noted in the affidavit that the crystal substance “closely resembled Methamphetamine.” Powell however identified the leafy substance as Marijuana and the crystal substance as “Hashish,” another derivative from the cannabis plant.

Powell was booked in Weber County Jail the same day and is facing charges of possession or use of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and retail theft.