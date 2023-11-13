WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A woman was hospitalized Monday after authorities say she was stabbed multiple times by her husband, who later stabbed himself.

Lt. Colby Ryan with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 6 p.m. to a home in West Haven, where they found a 29-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds.

Deputies helped her at the scene before emergency crews brought her to a hospital in serious condition.

Witnesses told deputies the woman was stabbed by her 28-year-old husband.

Not long after, deputies found the husband, who was suffering from “self-inflicted stab wounds,” Ryan said. The husband was also hospitalized in serious condition.

The husband’s name was not released, nor were details about what might have led to the violence. The sheriff’s office described the incident as an “attempted homicide.”

The stabbing remains under investigation, Ryan said, adding that there is no active concern for public safety.