SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested after giving police a false identity belonging to a man with a warrant out for his arrest on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Thomas Oates, 39, was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail on multiple charges, including theft of mail containing identifying info of 10+ individuals (second-degree felony), unlawful acquisition/possession/transfer financial card (third-degree felony), possession of forgery writing/device (third-degree felony), receive or transfer stolen vehicle (second-degree felony), among others.

Oates was allegedly driving a stolen car on I-80 when he requested assistance as the car was running out of gas. An officer with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at mile marker 177.

Oates reportedly gave the officer a false name and date of birth that belonged to a suspect with a National Crime Information Center (NCIC) warrant.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Upon arrival, the officer placed Oates in custody for the warrant. During Oates’ arrest, he was reportedly in possession of a syringe and what police say was a “user amount of methamphetamines,” as well as two credit cards, three identification cards, and a social security card belonging to other people.

A search of the vehicle allegedly also revealed “over 100 pieces of mail belonging to other persons, drug paraphernalia, six identification cards belonging to other persons, a social security card belonging to another person, and four fraudulent checks with a printer possibly used as a forgery writing device.”

Once back at the jail, officers fingerprinted and identified the suspect as Thomas Oates. Police say the vehicle he had been driving was reported stolen in Nov. 2022.

No further information is currently available.