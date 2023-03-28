PINEBROOK, Utah (ABC4) — A Pinebrook resident who was reported missing around 9 a.m. this morning, Mar. 28, was found dead by authorities around 10:30 a.m., according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, reportedly in his mid-twenties, was found dead in Summit County near the Pinebrook neighborhood. Officials say the death does not appear suspicious and the public is not in danger at this time.

While some witnesses said they saw a helicopter landing near upper Pinebrook, Summit County Sheriff’s Office said Search and Rescue was not involved.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.