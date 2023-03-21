BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A 28-year-old man has died following a vehicle rollover in Box Elder County on Tuesday, March 21.

According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old man was driving a 2005 Mazda on northbound US-38 around 9:10 a.m. when it collided with a 2001 Ford utility truck in a sideswipe incident. The door of the Mazda reportedly peeled off.

The Ford truck swerved to the right, causing the 28-year-old driver to overcorrect to the left. The truck then rolled over, partially ejecting the man out of the driver’s side window. The man was found dead when first responders arrived at the scene, Roden said.

The Utah State Bureau of Investigation has been notified to take over the investigation.

US-38 was closed for several hours until 1:30 p.m.