DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – The driver a dump truck that allegedly struck an SUV in Draper in November 2021, killing a woman, now faces multiple charges in court.

Shane Newcume, 48, has been indicted on one second degree felony charge of criminal automobile homicide, a Class ‘C’ misdemeanor of operating a commercial vehicle without a CDL, a Class ‘C’ misdemeanor of driving on a suspended or revoked license, and speeding, an infraction.

According to the charging documents, Newcume was allegedly driving the dump truck as it barreled down a mountain at a high speed of 46 mph near 14450 South Bangerter Parkway. Police reported the speed limit for trucks on the mountain is 25 mph. As the dump truck rounded the curve at Bangerter Parkway, Newcume allegedly tipped the truck and struck a Toyota 4Runner, ejecting the 78-year-old driver, Sondra Powell, and killing her at the scene.

Newcume reportedly told police the brakes on the dump truck had failed, causing him to speed down the side of the mountain. Newcume allegedly blared the truck’s horn as he passed through each intersection. After the accident, Newcume told officers the company had replaced the brakes, tires, air compressor, and air lines the day before the accident. He also reported that he was in a low-gear and driving down the hill at 25 mph when the brakes overheated and stopped working.

“Inspection of the dump truck conducted after the accident found that brake pads on two axels were not making contact with the drum, and the brake hose was worn and leaking, but neither issue was the cause of the accident,” police reported in the charging documents. “Rather, driver error and improper mountain driving technique caused the brakes to overheat and fail.”

Officers said at the time of the incident, Newcume allegedly had 3 ng/ml of THC and 23 ng/ML of THC-COOH in his system and a smell of burnt marijuana was allegedly coming from the cab of the dump truck.

According to the charging documents, Newcume’s also did not have a valid CDL license and his driver’s license had been suspended. Newcume reportedly had been driving trucks for 30 years and had just started with the Utah company two weeks prior the incident.