OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in the hospital following a bicycle-vehicle collision in Ogden Tuesday night.

The bicyclist was walking his bike across west 24 street and A avenue while a car was traveling westbound on west 24th street around 8:22 p.m.

Police say the area was not lit very well and the driver struck the person who was walking the bike. The victim was transported to a hospital and is currently in the ICU.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

No charges against the driver have been issued.