HOOPER, Utah (ABC4) — A Halloween shooting left one man in critical condition in Hooper, according to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Colby Ryan said a woman called police to report she had shot someone just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31. When Deputies from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene, they reported finding a 43-year-old man inside a home near 6200 West and 5700 South with a gunshot wound.

The man was provided medical care by first responders until he could be taken to a local hospital for further treatment. Ryan said the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The woman who allegedly self-reported the shooting was apprehended by Deputies a short distance away from the home. Her identity has not been publicly released.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community,” said Ryan.

Ryan confirmed an investigation is ongoing and authorities were unable to provide any further information.