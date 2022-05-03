LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A man was found guilty by a jury on Friday for the murder of an 18-year-old back in 2020.

Michael Jameel Hines, 31, was found guilty of first-degree felony murder, second-degree felony obstructing justice, and found guilty by a judge on the third-degree felony possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person.

Layton police arrested Hines on March 13, after 18-year-old Kannon Beesley was found shot and killed inside of his home the previous night.

During the investigation, police said evidence indicates the shooting was in response to a fight that was initiated because of a dispute over “drug ownership.”

Sentencing is scheduled for June 27 in Farmington.