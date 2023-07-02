WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A man is facing three felony charges after stabbing a victim on Thursday, June 29.

Jody Wayne Tate, 64, was arrested on Saturday, July 1 on charges including aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony; obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony; and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.

After the victim was reportedly stabbed at their residence, two males were observed fleeing in a gray Chevrolet Malibu Hatchback, according to court documents.

Nearby cameras caught the flee and a Utah license plate could be seen, according to the probable cause statement. The vehicle was later located in an area motel parking lot with “suspected blood on and in it,” according to the affidavit.

The vehicle’s registered owner was contacted in one of the motel rooms and was captured on motel surveillance walking into the room minutes before the incident was reported, according to court documents.

The registered owner was reportedly on felony probation and was not supposed to be in possession of dangerous weapons.

Witnesses involved provided statements that Tate committed the crime and the victim independently corroborated these statements, according to the affidavit. Additionally, according to the affidavit, the witness statements provided detail only known by those involved.

The weapon was reportedly located concealed in the motel room to prevent investigators from locating the weapon, according to court documents.

When interviewed, Tate stated he had been sleeping since around noon, which conflicted with the surveillance video showing he was only arriving at the motel minutes after the incident.