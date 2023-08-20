LOGAN CANYON, Utah (ABC4) — A 38-year-old man drowned in a pool at an Airbnb in Logan Canyon yesterday, according to the Rich County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Dale Stacey, Rich County Sheriff’s, said deputies responded just before noon on Saturday, Aug. 19, to a call about a man who was found unconscious in a pool. The man was reportedly part of a group of four friends who were at an Airbnb just outside of Garden City in Logan Canyon.

The group was reportedly scheduled to be at the Airbnb for four days.

Stacey said members of the group performed CPR on the man until deputies arrived and took over. EMTs then arrived at the scene and took over CPR while a medical helicopter also responded.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At 1:50 p.m., the individual was pronounced deceased. Stacey said the length of time that CPR was performed on the man was perhaps the longest he’d seen — due to the fact the man was only 38 years old.

The medical examiner’s office is currently working to determine the cause of death. Authorities are also working with the victim’s physician, as the man reportedly had medical issues that have not been released at this time.

The identity of the man has not been released.

No further information is currently available.