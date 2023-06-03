PARK CITY (ABC4) — A man was pronounced dead after a “serious incident” while he was e-biking in Park City Friday morning, June 2.

Park City Mountain golf course staff responded to the incident at Canyons Golf at around 8:45 a.m.

“Park City Mountain regretfully confirms a serious incident which took place at Canyons Golf on Friday, June 2, 2023, involving an adult male e-biker,” a spokesperson for Park City Mountain said.

Officials said the man was pronounced dead at the scene by AirMed.

“Park City Mountain, Canyons Golf and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to this individual’s family and friends,” said Deirdra Walsh, vice president and chief operating officer of Park City Mountain.

A portion of the course was temporarily closed on Friday, and has since reopened completely.

No further details are available at this time.