WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A man died Friday when he crashed a dump truck into Pineview Reservoir. Officials said his brakes appeared to stop working as he was driving.

Before the incident, the man was reportedly driving a dump truck full of topsoil going northbound on Trapper’s Loop approaching SR-39. This location has a significant downhill slope, Utah Highway Patrol reported.

The dump truck appeared to have lost its brakes as it was traveling downhill. A witness told UHP they saw the truck driving, and braking until smoke began to emerge from the wheel hubs.

At this point, according to the witness, the driver of the dump truck attempted to slow his speed by driving on the soft shoulder of the road. When they arrived at the intersection of SR-39, they were unable to stop and continued forward.

The dump truck then traveled through a field, and down a steep embankment until it was partially submerged in water. UHP reportedly arrived at the scene and sent a dive team to find the driver. According to UHP, the driver was later found dead inside the truck cab after the truck was pulled from the water.

The driver of the truck has not been identified, however, he is reportedly from Mexico. According to UHP, his family was informed around 8:30 p.m. of his passing.