WEST HAVEN, Utah (ABC4) — A 50-year-old West Haven man is dead after being shot on Wednesday night, according to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a home in the area of 4300 West and 4700 South around 11 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots. When first responders arrived, they said they found the unresponsive man in the yard.

Deputies performed CPR on the man until paramedics arrived and took over medical care. The man was eventually transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene but was identified by police and taken into custody, according to Weber County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said this appears to be an “isolated event” and they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

“The Weber County Sheriff’s Office would like to express its condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time,” stated a press release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they grieve their loss.”

The identities of the victim or the suspect, including names and genders or age of the suspect, have not been made publically available at this time. The shooting is currently under an ongoing investigation.