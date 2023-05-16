CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A 38-year-old man from Sunset has died at a Clearfield facility after being pinned by a forklift in a tragic accident on Monday.

Police say a 911 call came in around 12:30 p.m. on May 15 reporting that the man had been pinned and was bleeding at the Americold storage warehouse located at 755 East and 1700 South.

First responders from North Davis Fire District and Clearfield Police Department responded and found the man pinned between the forklift and freezer shelves with co-workers attending to him. First responders were able to free the man and provide medical aid to prepare him to be transported to the hospital.

Police reported the man had suffered significant trauma to his lower body.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Holy Cross Hospital in Layton where he died due to his injuries shortly after.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) officials were notified. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, but police believe that it was the result of a tragic accident.

The identity of the man is being withheld out of respect for the family.

“The Clearfield Police Department expresses sincere condolences to the victim’s family, co-workers, and all those affected by this tragedy,” Clearfield Police said in a statement.