CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) — A man was killed after being hit by a FrontRunner train Friday night, according to the Utah Transit Authority.

Carl Arky, UTA, says the incident occurred near 1000 East 2200 North in Clearfield.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear and inconclusive at this time,” Arky states.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

No further information is currently available.