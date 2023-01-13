NORTH LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A man reportedly blocked traffic, spit in an officer’s face and kicked additional officers while being detained in North Logan on Friday.

At 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 13, North Park Police officers responded to 1600 North Main St. on a report of a suspicious man blocking traffic, reportedly “fiddling with an object that looked like a firearm,” according to a press release.

Officers with Logan City Police and Utah Highway Patrol also responded to assist. Upon officers’ arrival, the man had reportedly moved out of traffic and was standing on the southeast side of 1600 North by the sidewalk.

Police describe the man as “immediately confrontational, aggressive,” and unwilling to provide identification.

“For public safety reasons,” the release states, officers detained the man, who police say then “physically resisted, spit in an officer’s face, kicked and successfully struck officers with his feet.”

After being handcuffed, the man reportedly continued to passively resist by not standing. He is now facing criminal charges.

Upon further investigation, police did not find any firearms or weapons. The man was taken to the Cache County Jail without further incident.

No further information is available at this time.