WEST POINT, Utah (ABC4) – An 18-year-old has been arrested on allegations of sexual abuse and kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl in Davis County.

Police have arrested 18-year-old Samuel Cryder on allegations of aggravated kidnapping, forcible sexual assault of a minor, and sexual exploitation of a minor after coercing a 15-year-old girl to meet up with him.

On April 26, the Davis County Sheriff’s Office received reports that Cryder had used social media and text messages to coerce a minor female to meet up twice, a press release states.

Cryder allegedly knew the girl was 15-years-old but still traveled to Davis County to meet the victim at her school. He allegedly held the victim against her will and sexually assaulted her, police say.

Cryder coerced the girl to meet up with him a second time, on the following day and he assaulted her again, according to police.

Officials say they were contacted when Cryder attempted to arrange a third meet-up with the victim.

When interviewed by detectives, Cryder admitted to victimizing a second juvenile, who detectives are still trying to identify.

Cryder was booked into Davis County Jail and charged with the following: