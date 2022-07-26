WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl at a Weber County park bathroom on Friday.

On July 22, a woman reported to police that her 9-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted at a park in Washington Terrace.

The girl told police that the man, who was later identified as 20-year-old Royer Juaquin Temaj-Perez, took her into a bathroom and inappropriately touched her, arrest records state.

She described Temaj-Perez as being a male, tan, skinny, with scars on his right arm, wearing a navy blue t-shirt with a wolf on it, black pants, and black and gray socks with a red stripe on the side.

Police were able to access video surveillance from the park which showed Temaj-Perez on camera entering the bathroom with the victim.

Police were able to check old interview recordings and confirmed Temaj-Perez as the suspect. He had previously been arrested for sexual abuse of a child when he was a juvenile in 2019, arrest records state.

A search warrant was issued to Temaj-Perez’s home where police found the clothing he wore the day of the alleged incident.

He admitted to police that he sexually assaulted the victim.

Temaj-Perez was booked into jail on felony charges of child kidnapping and sodomy on a child.

He also illegally entered the United States from Guatemala nearly two months ago, according to police.