CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) — A man has been arrested in Clearfield after allegedly assaulting an elderly couple in their own home earlier today, Apr. 16.

Ace Hackleman, 29, allegedly entered his next-door-neighbors residence twice, which belongs to an elderly couple, while drunk. The first time, the victims said he “barged through their front door and then exited the residence,” the affidavit said.

Moments later, he allegedly reentered the home and went to the bedroom, striking the elderly woman on the head and pushing the elderly man to the ground, police say.

Following the incident, police located Hackleman at his residence where he reportedly “was swaying back and forth, and slurring his speech.” Hackleman allegedly told police “he was very drunk and possessed by a demon.”

Police said both victims identified Hackleman as the suspect, along with witnesses. Authorities also report seeing marks on his hands consistent with the crime.

He was booked in the Davis County Jail on Apr. 16 around 3 p.m. and is facing charges of burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony, assault, and intoxication.