OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An 18-year-old accidentally shot a 15-year-old in Ogden on Thursday, according to police.

Around 12:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of an accidental shooting, a Facebook post from the Ogden Police Department states.

Police say an 18-year-old man was handling a firearm when the gun fired, resulting in a 15-year-old getting shot.

The 15-year-old was taken to a local hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.