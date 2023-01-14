One in three American households owns a Scrabble or Monopoly game set, making them the two most popular board games in the U.S.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Board game lovers unite! SaltCON is back with yet another convention.

SaltCON is Utah’s largest board game convention, held annually in Layton at the Davis Conference Center with the mission “to bring people together with games.”

“SaltCON Bryce 2023 is a very laid back family atmosphere. Mostly open gaming, but we do have a few scheduled games, and the 2023 Envoy State Championship tournaments,” Dale Gifford, the managing organizer of the convention and the only remaining original organizer, said. “This event is really a time for our coordinators and organizers to relax and play games with our friends in the SaltCON Family.”

SaltCON Bryce 2023 will almost exclusively be board games. Which includes so many types like card games, dice games, dexterity games, and more.

“Everyone should definitely be playing board games. Face to face interaction, conversation, critical thinking, problem solving, are all great things for everyone. With the boom of games in the market there are games for everyone. Short games, long games, easy games, hard games, puzzly games, random games, geeky themed games, etc. The market is so diverse which is amazing because it allows the diverse tastes in the consumer,” Gifford said.

SaltCON Bryce 2023 tickets have closed, but SaltCON Spring 2023 tickets are available for March 2 – 5. Gifford said there will be approximately 2,000 attendees and tickets are expected to sell out soon.

The Spring 2023 event will be similar to the Spring 2022 show, but with new Hot Games, new RPG sessions, new and larger group of exhibitors/vendors, new tournaments, and more.

Gifford also emphasized the new and larger Game Swap room. So there won’t be as much crowding while attendees browse for their purchases and trades.

“Everyone should come and check out one of our four yearly conventions. We are constantly receiving praise about the fun, and open atmosphere. People come solo or in groups, and both have a great time meeting new people, jumping in games with others, and making new friends. We also have a ton of opportunities for people to be taught new games, which I always love because then you have the chance to try something new before you purchase it,” Gifford said.