LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A woman in a motorized wheelchair was struck and killed by a cement truck while crossing Main Street on Friday morning.

Assistant Chief Jeff Simmons with the Logan City Police Department said the incident took place just before 10 a.m. on Oct. 28. After an initial investigation, police believe as the unidentified woman was crossing Main Street, the cement truck began turning southbound from 200 North when it struck the woman. The woman sustained “substantial injuries” resulting in her death.

Officials are currently investigating the scene and anticipate traffic in the area of 200 North Main Street in Logan to be disrupted for “several hours” and advise drivers to avoid the area and take alternate routes of travel.

No additional details have been provided.